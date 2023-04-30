“Do They Ever Cross His Mind?”: Brian McKnight Slammed For Not Acknowledging His Kids From Previous Marriage [Photo]

Brian McKnight is in the headlines again, in regards to his children.

via: HotNewHipHop

He has four biological children. There are his sons Brian Jr. and Niko from his marriage to his college sweetheart, Julie. Then there is his daughter Brianna and son Clyde from previous relationships. That makes four biological children for McKnight.

Julie and McKnight split in 2003 but McKnight remarried in 2017. His second wife is Dr. Leilani Mendoza, whom he met in 2014. Mendoza has two children from a previous relationship, Julia and Jack. McKnight and Mendoza have since had a son, Brian, together. But it’s an Instagram post about Julia’s recent birthday that has riled up McKnight’s detractors online.

The post that has sparked so much ire was originally posted by McKnight in December 2022. It shows McKnight with his step-daughter Julia, posing in front of a car he and his wife had given her for her birthday. McKnight included the caption “Today we celebrate you Jules on your birthday your mom and I couldn’t be prouder of you and I couldn’t ask for a better daughter than you!!! Happy birthday to the best daughter ever! Love u a zillion.”

People are seemingly only just discovering the post, as the discourse surrounding the post has only erupted in the past few days. McKnight’s detractors online are seemingly mad that his post appears to “ignore” or “forget” his biological daughter, Brianna. Furthermore, people have pointed to McKnight’s Instagram bio as further evidence that McKnight is “ignoring” his biological children.