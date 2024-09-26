Even Drug Dealers Reportedly Ran Scared from Diddy’s Wild ‘Freak Offs’ – One Admits ‘I Got the F— Out of There’ After Witnessing ‘Celebrity Guys’ in Ketamine Orgy

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 mins ago

Diddy’s alleged ‘freak-offs’ were so shocking, a cocaine dealer reportedly claimed he took off running as ‘sh– got weird’.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous alleged “freak offs” were so shocking, they had hardened criminals reeling from the debauchery.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a cocaine dealer claimed to have seen high-profile celebrities tangled in drug-fueled orgies at one of Diddy’s wild parties. He took off running as “weird s–t was starting to happen”, claiming “celebrity guys” were “f—ing each other”.

Combs, 54, was once viewed as a “modern-day Gatsby” whose extravagant star-studded soirées were hailed as legendary in Hollywood.

But his get-togethers emerged in a new light after he was slapped with a federal sex trafficking indictment alleging he subjected women and male prostitutes to drug-fueled “extended sexual performances” that sometimes lasted for days.

The anonymous dealer claimed he showed up at Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons, where the rapper greeted him at the door wearing only a robe.

He told The New York Post the pair walked to a back bedroom to make the cocaine deal, comparing the area with multiple bedrooms to “the inner sanctum”.

That was where he claimed to have witnessed the disturbing scene, saying: “Weird s–t was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f—ing each other.”

He continued: “You’d see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me.

“I won’t say names but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again.”

The dealer recalled: “That was when I got the f—k out of there”.

Diddy was not one of the individuals the source claimed to have seen engaging in sexual acts. He noted the crowd was made up of “a mix of [female rappers] and hookers”.

He also said several people were high on ketamine and GHB.

It was unclear when this alleged encounter took place, but Diddy held his famous A-list “white parties” at the beachfront property between 1998 and 2009, and quietly sold the home in 2020.

Some regulars at his white parties reportedly included Jennifer Lopez, members of the Kardashian family, the Hilton sisters, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Al Sharpton and Martha Stewart.

Leonardo Dicaprio, Regis Philbin and Chevy Chase were also photographed at the swanky events.

Paris Hilton recalled being at the first bash in 1998, telling The Hollywood Reporter 10 years later: “It was iconic and everyone was there.”

But none of these celebrities have been accused of any criminal activity in connection to the “freak offs” the disgraced music mogul also allegedly “planned and controlled”.

The three-count indictment that led to Diddy’s arrest last week alleged these depraved sex sessions “involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant.”

Prosecutors further alleged “when Combs didn’t get his way, he was violent and subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse so that they would participate in the freak-offs” and claimed he “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times by their hair.” Investigators cited incidents dating back to at least 2008.

Combs is currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The music mogul has vehemently denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty.

