Eve Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child with Husband Maximillion Cooper [Photos]

October 15, 2021 6:21 PM PST

Eve is having a baby!

The rapper announced via Instagram today that she’s expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!  You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!!
We get to meet our lil human February 2022 ,” she captioned a few maternity photos on Instagram.

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children —  Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

Congrats to their family!

