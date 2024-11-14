Eva Longoria, Who Stumped for Kamala Harris, Reveals She Moved Her Family Out of ‘Dystopian’ US

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Eva Longoria revealed this week that she and her family have moved out of the “dystopian” United States, now splitting theirvtime between Mexico and Spain.

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria said of the U.S. to Marie Claire. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.”

This summer, Longoria hit the campaign trail with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. She’s long been a celebrity surrogate for the Democratic Party, even speaking on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Now Longoria has taken her passion for American politics outside of the country.

She has split her time between her husband José Bastón’s home country of Mexico, as well as Spain, “for years now,” Marie Claire reports. The couple has a six-year-old son named Santiago.

She told the magazine that she rarely works in Los Angeles anymore, instead taking jobs that shoot in Europe and South America.

“I’m privileged,” she said. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

“The shocking part is not that he won,” Longoria said of Trump. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

America “is a scary place,” she added. “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”

Longoria is particularly passionate about mobilizing Latino support, and said she’s been warning Democrats that Latinos were turning towards Trump.

“We’ve been screaming from the highest rooftop that the Latino vote is not something to take for granted,” she said. “You have to earn it and win it every election cycle.”

But now, Longoria doesn’t know what the future is for the Democratic Party or the anti-Trump movement. “I would like to think our fight continues,” she said.

via: Daily Beast