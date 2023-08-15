'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Did Not Leave Suicide Note, Supports Accidental OD Theory

When Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, died last month his mother came out and said he “did not intend to end his life”.

In a message on Facebook, Lisa Cloud wrote: “I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.

“He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

TMZ is reporting that there’s more evidence suggesting Angus Cloud’s death was the result of an accidental overdose and not suicide — as first suspected — because the young actor did not write a note for loved ones … TMZ has learned.

Multiple law enforcement sources involved in the death investigation tell us Angus did not leave behind a note when he died suddenly. As we first reported, Cloud was found dead in his bedroom last month at his family home in Oakland … and an initial statement the family provided hinted he might have taken his own life.

Angus’ autopsy is complete, pending toxicology results, but without a note it appears Lisa’s theory on the circumstances surrounding how her son died are validated even further.