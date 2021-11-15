‘Eternals’ Remains Atop Domestic Box Office for Second Straight Weekend

There were no massive surprises at the box office this weekend as Marvel’s splashy superhero tentpole, Eternals, added $27.5 million in its sophomore outing, holding off a surprisingly strong $16.4 million debut from Paramount’s family-friendly canine film, Clifford the Big Red Dog, atop the domestic charts during an otherwise sleepy weekend.

via: Complex

Eternals saw a steep decline of 61 percent in its second weekend, falling in line with the other MCU releases from earlier this year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fell 52 percent, while Black Widow dipped 67 percent. The latter was infamously subjected to a day-and-date release, and resulted in Scarlett Johnansson ultimately reaching a settlement with Disney over an alleged breach of contract.

The Chloé Zhao-directed film also eclipsed the $100 million mark domestically, a significant accomplishment that only a handful of movies have achieved this year. Eternals reached this rarefied air despite the aforementioned less than favorable early reactions and an all-time low Rotten Tomatoes score for a Marvel movie. The widely-panned 2013 film Thor: The Dark World currently has a 66 percent rating, but Eternals has cemented its Rotten status with a 47 percent score, as of this writing.

Eternals hauled in another $48 million overseas, bumping its total to $162.6 million, and pushing its worldwide sum to $281.4 million.

In further proof that superhero movies simply don’t miss at the box office, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has now pulled in $202 million domestically, becoming just the second film to do so in the COVID-era. Shang-Chi is still the highest-earning film of 2021 with $224 million, but its reign could be in danger of being toppled.

Still, these explosive numbers will likely be eclipsed on December 17, when Spider-Man: No Way Home storms into theaters. Get ready, folks.

GhostBuster: Afterlife and King Richard are slated to premiere this week.