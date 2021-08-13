Erykah Badu Apologized To The Obamas For Being A ‘Terrible Guest’ At Barack’s Party [Photo]

President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this week with a slew of celebrity attendees, including neo-soul pioneer Erykah Badu, who may not be invited to anymore Obama parties anytime soon.

via: Hot97

She wrote a sincere public apology to Michelle and Barack Obama for breaking the rules at the former president’s recent birthday party.

On August 7, Barack had a private 60th birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Jasmine Brand points out, a-list celebs like Beyoncè, Jay-Z, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Questlove, Alicia Keys, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and more were reportedly there. Erykah also attended and shared a video of Barack dancing. Although it’s seemingly not harmful, no photos or videos were allowed.

Trap Beckham and TJ Chapman took videos/pictures but deleted it. Erykah eventually deleted it, but some videos went viral and circulated on social media. The “Didn’t Cha Know” singer issued an apology on August 12 via Twitter. She said,

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica.”

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

I’m pretty sure Erykah will continue to be invited to parties.