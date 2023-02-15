‘Erratic’ Brandi Glanville Reportedly Involved in Two Alleged Lewd Acts While Filming 'RHUGT'

According to production sources, Brandi Glanville was removed from ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ after not one, but two concerning incidents — one involving Caroline Manzo and the other involving a producer.

via Page Six:

We previously reported that the veteran reality star was sent home to the States from a shoot for the “Housewives” spin-off in Morocco after she allegedly touched co-star Caroline Manzo in the breast and genital areas while they were off-camera in a bathroom with two other cast members.

Now we’re told execs were also concerned that Glanville, 50, allegedly loudly addressed one of the show’s producers by name in front of a roomful of cast and crew shortly after the alleged incident with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Manzo, 61, and said, “Do you want to f–k me tonight?”

Sources say Glanville and the producer are old friends, and that he or she took the alleged remark as a joke, and that they didn’t want to see her get in trouble because of it. (We were unable to reach them for comment.)

It seems that the second incident only became a source of concern after staffers began reviewing tape and interviewing witnesses as part of the investigation into the Manzo matter.

But it seems execs from Shed Media — the production company that makes the show for NBCUniversal — flagged it as inappropriate after the fact.

It’s possible that their sensitivities were heightened because of the Manzo incident. (After all, “Real Housewives” stars very frequently behave erratically on the long-running Bravo shows, especially after drinking alcohol provided for a shoot, and risqué scenes aren’t uncommon.)

We’re told that the following day, execs decided the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum should no longer be on the set because of the pair of alleged incidents, and they moved her to a hotel away from the rest of the cast the next night.

Sources say Manzo only began to put her discomfort about the alleged bathroom incident into words the next morning.

They put Glanville on a plane home the next day before filming for the third installment of “UGT” had wrapped. Manzo also decided to leave early.

We’re told that Glanville — who has admitted to having an at-least-occasionally unhealthy relationship with alcohol, and whose drinking has been a long-running point of concern among her “RHOB” castmates — had been drinking alcohol before the incidents, which had been provided by the production company, and appeared to be drunk on the evening in question.

Sources say that earlier in the evening, Glanville and Manzo had at least four tequila shots each and began making out.

Glanville “stuck her tongue down” Manzo’s throat, according to sources close to the latter. But sources close to Glanville denied that, adding that after the alleged touching incident, Manzo said, “I’ve been kissed by women before, but I’ve never kissed back [until this evening].”

Sources close to Manzo say she has no memory of saying that.

At this point Bravo just needs to run the footage because bits and pieces keep getting added to the story of what actually happened.