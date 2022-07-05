Erika Jayne Slammed for Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son [Photos + Video]

Erika Jayne is under fire on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after she’s seen cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son Jax at Garcelle’s b-day party.

via: Page Six

Erika Jayne faced major backlash from fans after she told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f–k out.”

Jayne, who appeared to be drunk, cursed at Jax after he grabbed flowers from a table near Jayne during Beauvais’ birthday party in a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

#RHOBH Preview: Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK laugh off Erika yelling at Garcelle’s son! pic.twitter.com/itO7EBXXOc — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022

‘Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne, 50, asked him. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!”

Jax quickly scurried away and told his mom that he got “violated for grabbing flowers.” He assured her that he was OK, but Beauvais, 55, then went to confront Jayne.

“You hurt Jax’s feelings don’t talk to him like that,” Beauvais said. “You said ‘get the f–k out of here’ that’s not OK, that’s not OK.”

Jayne appeared to be stunned that Beauvais was upset by her comment but stayed at the venue while Beauvais and her sons left

Countless fans took to social media to share their outrage for Jayne swearing at Jax.

“Nope. The nopiest of nopes. Drunk or not she would’ve probably caught hands from me,” one fan commented.

“The way Erika spoke to Garcelle’s children was not okay. She is an adult, drunk or not, she has to control herself in places where there are teenagers or young adults. If I were Garcelle, I would be furious #RHOBH,” another tweeted.

“IMAGINE the outrage these women would have if it was GARCELLE who told one of their children to go f–k off? How about you go f–k off Erika They would be calling for her to be fired! #RHOBHMeanGirls#RHOBH,” someone else wrote.

Both Jayne and Beauvais — who has three sons, twins Jax and Jaid and 31-year-old Oliver.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs ??? pic.twitter.com/kx5irchJOD — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 5, 2022

Really wish Bravo would fire Erika. She was already uncomfortable to watch and speaking like that to Garcelle’s son should be the final straw. That is not entertainment. Also take Kyle, Dorit and Rinna in the process too. #RHOBHMeanGirls — Monmon (@monx_kxx) July 5, 2022

so Erika was doing all that yapping about how Garcelle was horrible for mentioning Lisa Rinna’s daughters bc “kids are off limits” when she literally cussed at her 14 year old son??? these bitches are insane. I would give her hell for that #RHOBH https://t.co/m83Xz9onJ1 — amie (@soymilkshorty) July 4, 2022

Erika had a whole meltdown at Eileen for MENTIONING her adult son in Hong Kong…meanwhile she can tell Garcelle’s 14-year-old son to get the fuck out of here? Pls… #rhobh pic.twitter.com/I3eteuSp4T — Housewives King (@housewivesking) July 4, 2022

Portia is 14 years old. The same age as @GarcelleB’s son that @erikajayne told to get the fuck out of here. I wonder how @KyleRichards and Mauricio would feel if someone said that to Portia since they found it so funny when Erika said it to Garcelle’s son? #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls — JanNShann (@JanNShann) July 4, 2022

The way that Erika spoke to Garcelle’s son was beyond inappropriate. And the fact that Kyle and Dorit are celebrating their friend’s behavior – driven by an obvious issue with alcohol – is quite sad. #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls https://t.co/GtA6wudf1Z — slayer comma the (@MelissaLeighhh) July 4, 2022

Manipulating the narrative to make Erika look not so bad when she is drunk ??? Basically Kyle, Dorit AND Mauricio are fine with how Erika treated Garcelle’s son #RHOBH https://t.co/4Ly6KipTqy — JVM ?? (@Chrissycringe) July 4, 2022

truly screaming shaking crying and throwing up over the way Erika spoke to Garcelle's son (who is only 14, don't get me started on people inherently seeing young black boys as older/the dehumanization of black kids) AND goodbye Kyle's disgusting praise of the moment! #rhobh — mariah mariah mariah (@mRiah) July 4, 2022