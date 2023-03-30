Erika Jayne Shades Kathy Hilton Over ‘RHOBH’ Ultimatum: ‘I’m Here and She's Not’

Erika Jayne isn’t fazed by Kathy Hilton’s ‘her or me’ ultimatum — because she hasn’t gone anywhere.

via Page Six:

“Well, I’m here and she’s not,” Jayne exclusively told Page Six Wednesday night at co-star Sutton Stracke’s four-year anniversary party for her titular boutique in West Hollywood, Calif.

“She can come on in any time she wants!”

When we asked Jayne whether she thought Hilton’s absence from recent group events had anything to do with her, she replied, “Me? What the f–k did I do? I didn’t do anything.”

During last year’s disastrous cast trip to Aspen, Jayne, 51, accused Hilton of using a homophobic slur, which the socialite staunchly denied at the subsequent reunion.

It was during that same getaway that Lisa Rinna claimed Hilton, 62, had a diabolical meltdown that included bad-mouthing all of her castmates, including sister Kyle Richards.

But Hilton scoffed at the allegation, suggesting at the reunion that Rinna, 59, had only attacked her character to save her job on the show.

The socialite then revealed in October 2022 that she told Bravo she would not return to the reality series in her usual “friend of” role if her on-screen adversaries, Jayne and Rinna, were to reclaim their diamonds.

Rinna announced her exit in January, while Jayne came back as a full-time “Housewife.”

Neither Bravo nor Hilton has commented on whether she will be involved in the upcoming season, which is currently filming, but her castmate Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t seem to think it’s out of the realm of possibilities.

“I think everybody brings their own thing to the game, you know what I mean?” Beauvais, 56, told Page Six at Stracke’s event.

“Everybody brings their own thing, so who knows? You never know what life has to offer. Maybe Kathy will show up.”

We’ll see if Kathy shows up!