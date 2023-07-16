Erika Jayne Meets with Victims Ex Tom Girardi Allegedly Defrauded: ‘Came Here with an Open Heart’

Erika Jayne is ready to make amends.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star met with multiple individuals whom her estranged ex, Tom Girardi, allegedly cheated out of settlement money.

via Page Six:

“I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims,” Jayne tells us.

The reality star, 52, was dressed conservatively when she arrived at the Valley Inn Restaurant in Los Angeles for a Paul’s Ice Cream event Sunday, according to an eyewitness.

The company was founded by Kathy Ruigomez and Kimberly Archie, a former employee at Girardi’s now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese.

Jayne, who donned a pink floral blouse and black trousers, was seen doing a sit-down interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“They looked very serious but engaged during their discussion,” the eyewitness tells Page Six, noting that the “Pretty Mess” author appeared to be in “good spirits.”

Kathy is the mother of burn victim Joseph Ruigomez, whose settlement money was allegedly swindled by Girardi.

She previously claimed her family was owed $11 million from a 2020 lawsuit after her son was critically injured in the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion.

Their story garnered national attention after they were featured in Hulu’s 2021 documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler” about Jayne and Girardi’s legal troubles.

The mother and son accused Girardi of misappropriating the funds from Joseph’s settlement.

“We thought he could win [the case for us],” Joseph’s sister Jamie said in the documentary.

“We didn’t know how much of a snake he would be along the way.”

Now that several major legal hurdles are behind her, we’re happy to see Erika in the position to attempt to make things right.