Kylie Jenner Reunites with Former BFF Jordyn Woods Four Years After Tristan Thompson Drama

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be giving their friendship another chance following the drama with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.
via Page Six:
The former besties, both 25, were spotted out together for dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday night, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
The two were dressed up for the surprise girls’ night out and appeared to be in good spirits, with Woods even flashing a smile for the cameras.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore an asymmetrical black and white top with a pair of black trousers, while her estranged pal wore a skintight dress from her own clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn.
The unexpected reunion comes four years after Jenner cut ties with her longtime friend for kissing Thompson, 32, in February 2019.
The smooch led to one of Thompson and Kardashian’s breakups.
The influencer admitted that the NBA player kissed her at a house party during a bombshell appearance on “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith that March.
“It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Woods said. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”
Following the interview, the 39-year-old Good American co-founder lashed out on her youngest sister’s longtime friend.
“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”
Kardashian later changed her tune after receiving backlash for putting the blame on Woods and not Thompson, who is the father of her daughter, True.
“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” the reality star wrote on Twitter. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”
After a nasty public feud between the famous family and Woods, Kardashian gave an update on where they stand in during the second part of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion special in June 2021.
“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn,” she said. “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”
Kardashian — who welcomed a son named Tatum with Thompson in 2022 – also explained that she has no issue with Jenner repairing her friendship with Woods, who has been dating NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns since 2020.
Kardashian said: “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”
However, Kylie wasn’t optimistic about a reconciliation with her former BFF.
“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” she said. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”
Good for them. We bet they’ve been friends this entire time and people just didn’t know.