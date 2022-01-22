Erika Jayne Changes Her IG Caption After Lisa Rinna Is Accused Of Blackfishing In New Post [Photo]

Social media accused Lisa Rinna of blackfishing after Erika Jayne shared a photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills duo to Instagram.

via: AceShowbiz

After Lisa Rinna was accused of blackfishing in a new picture that she shared on Instagram, the singer/reality TV star was quick to change the caption of the photo.

Erika posted the image on Thursday, January 20. In the snap, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” duo were seen rocking sequined dresses. The musician initially wrote in the accompanying message, “Donna and Jerry,” referring to her pal as Donna Summer and herself as Jerry Hall.

While many gushed over the pair’s looks, some others were not pleased with the 58-year-old’s tanned makeup. One person in particular wrote, “Lisa Rina stay problematic #blackfishing.” Another person argued, “If that is Donna Summers…..Rinna be hitting up the black face!” A third then fumed, “Wow literally blackface! SMH.” A different user later echoed the sentiment, “This is giving off blackface vibes.”

Having caught wind of the criticism, Erika decided to swap out her caption. “Cher and Jerry,” she penned. Lisa herself made the same comparison on her own Instagram page. “We call her Cher,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

In early 2021, Lisa’s daughter Amelia Hamlin also faced blackfishing accusations after she looked darker in her Instagram photos. Though so, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick already clarified that she did not intend to look like a black person.

“I am being told that I am ‘black fishing’ – thank you all for educating me on this topic,” the model wrote on Instagram Story at that time. “I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 is currently filming.