Erica Mena Slams Ex Safaree for Saying His Breakup with Nicki Minaj Was the ‘Biggest Struggle’ He Had to Overcome | lovebscott.com

Erica Mena slammed her ex-husband, Safaree Samuels, for saying his breakup with Nicki Minaj was the “biggest struggle” he had to overcome.

via Page Six:

“I will FOREVER be embarrassed I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies,” Mena commented on the Shade Room’s Instagram post Tuesday, referring to her two youngest kids, Safire, 4, and Legend, 3, whom she shares with Samuels.

“He don’t even talk or care about his seeds this much online or in real life,” the “Love & Hip Hop” alum added.

In a follow-up comment, Mena, 36, wrote, “Hopefully sis can end his dead beat struggle next.”

The reality star’s remarks come after Samuels, 43, spoke candidly about his split from Minaj, born Onika Maraj.

“I’m not even going to sugarcoat s–t. I was with Nicki, we broke up, so her fans and certain people they just wanted it to be like, ‘OK, they’re not together no more. F–k him! Let him be nothing. Let him disintegrate. Let him disappear,’” he said during an interview on the “We in Miami” podcast.

“But nine, 10 years later — 10, 15 TV shows later, lot of music out later — I’m still here and, you know, some people don’t like that.”

The “Paradise” rapper said after he and the “Starships” singer, 41, separated in 2014 and she started dating Meek Mill the following year, he had the two of the biggest musicians “beefing” with him.

“That made everybody against me,” Samuels claimed.

“Nobody wanted to be next to me, nobody wanted to work with me. So it just made everything hard. That was a dark time for me.”

Samuels and Mena tied the knot in 2019. She filed to divorce her former “Love & Hip Hop” co-star while she was pregnant with their second child in 2021.

Mena is also a mom to son King, 17, whom she shares with ex Raul Conde.

Meanwhile, Minaj married Kenneth Petty in October 2019. The “Anaconda” rapper and the convicted sex offender welcomed a son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” in September 2020.

Both Erica and Safaree’s petty are unmatched.