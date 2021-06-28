Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Welcome Baby No. 2 Amid Divorce [Photo]

Erica Mena and Safaree have welcomed their second child together.

The 39-year-old rapper announced the birth of his son on Instagram, writing, “MR Straittt jr is here!!” Safaree shared a photo of the newborn swaddled in a hospital blanket and knit cap.

He posted an additional photo of the little guy holding his finger, captioning the moment, “Another me… That’s all the world needed.”

Safaree did not reveal their baby’s name, and Erica has yet to publicly celebrate his birth.

The baby’s birth comes one month after Erica filed for divorce from Safaree after a year and a half of marriage. The Love & Hip-Hop alum had only announced her pregnancy weeks before news of their split.

In the May 21 filing obtained by E! News, Erica described their relationship as “irretrievably broken.” Additionally, the 33-year-old social media personality requested primary physical and joint legal custody of their 17-month-old daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels.

Additionally, Erica requested child support and “permanent exclusive use” of the home they share.

However, Safaree fired back in a June 4 filing of his own. According to documents obtained by E! News, he denied Erica’s assertion that she should be awarded primary physical custody of the kids, stating that he’s in favor of sharing joint custody.

While he rejected Erica’s request to maintain temporary use of the home while the divorce continues, he agreed she’s entitled to it after the mortgage is refinanced in her name and there’s equitable division of the property’s equity.

Erica and her attorneys have not responded.

Despite remaining tight-lipped on the topic of their separation, Erica kept fans up to date on her pregnancy and regularly served maternity style inspo.

As her due date approached, Erica told her 5.4 million Instagramfollowers that she was “trying to keep myself comfortable at this point.”

Prior to going their separate ways, Erica and Safaree’s love story began when they met filming VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017. They’d go on to document their 2019 wedding and road to parenthood on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

We hope they’re able to put aside their differences for the moment and just enjoy this beautiful baby blessing!

