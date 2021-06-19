Erica Mena Acknowledges That Wendy Williams Is 'Right' About Safaree Samuels [Video]

She often gives unsolicited advice to celebrities via her talk show, and not everything Wendy Williams says is always accepted with open arms.

via: AceShowbiz

Erica Mena allegedly acknowledges that everything Wendy Williams says about her estranged husband Safaree Samuels is right. In a new episode of Wendy’s talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show”, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Spice stopped by and delivered a message from Erica to Wendy in the process.

As they discussed the former couple, who is in the middle of divorce battle, Spice told the host, “I have a message to tell you about Erica.” When asked about how recent the message was, Spice revealed that she got it from the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star just three days ago.

“She said to tell you that you were right,” revealed Spice, adding, “I don’t know what you said, but whatever you said about Safaree.” To that, Wendy replied, “Thank you. I said, ‘Don’t have him in the birth room when you deliver, divorce him and go on with your life while you’re still young.’ “

Prior to this, Erica slammed Wendy for talking about her pregnancy and marriage on her show. “At this point, let’s link up so I can beat your a**,” Erica wrote on Twitter back in May. “Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job.”

The divorce battle between Erica and Safaree turned ugly as Erica, who is now pregnant with their second child, blamed the latter for her pregnancy complication. In court documents, the former model/video vixen claimed that Safaree “failed to be involved in her care or to visit her at the hospital during her most recent stay, where she remained overnight for many days related to her pregnancy.”

She also believed that Safaree’s request for a joint custody of their children is only for “obtaining ‘good publicity’ and painting [Erica] as the instigator, while in actuality, [Erica’s] the only parent ensuring the parties’ children’s safety and acting in their best interest.” She also revealed that she decided to ban him from being present in the delivery room when she gives birth.

Erica officially filed for divorce from Safaree in late May, weeks after their baby No. 2 news. Her decision seemed to be final as the 33-year-old stated that she has “no hope of reconciliation” with her now-estranged husband because their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Further making it worse, Safaree was also rumored to get another woman pregnant, though he denied the allegations.

It’s only a matter of time before Erica is regretting sending those regards.