Erica Banks Claims She Got Brazilian Butt Lift Because She 'Hated Going To The Gym' [Video]

In today’s society, getting surgery to achieve a certain look isn’t too far-fetched– in fact, some would even argue that it’s the new norm. Procedures like lip fillers, liposuction, breast lifts, and others have become quite common given everyone’s urge to look like the people they see on social media. While the list of surgeries is never-ending, one type, in particular, seems to be the most popular– BBLs.

via: AceShowbiz

The 23-year-old made the confession during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk. “What do you say to people who may be [too] shy to take that step with so much on social media these days about body positivity,” the interviewer first asked the femcee.

In response, Erica eagerly said, “Girl, get your body done.” The Texas native went on to note, “You’re going to feel so much better about it.”

Erica later divulged that she doesn’t like exercising. “I hated going to the gym [and] sweating my hair out,” she said, before adding, “Once I got enough bread, s**t, I went and got my s**t done… Get that BBL sis.”

As well as from Erica, fellow musician Queen Naija also got a BBL. In July, however, Queen was forced to defend herself against critics who criticized her for undergoing cosmetic surgery. “Will never get over how @queennaija was telling mfs to love themselves how they are and then got a BBL,” the individual mocked. “like OKAY MISS MAMAS.”

Getting annoyed by the tweet, Queen was quick to fire back, “The song was speaking to myself. The song was about not letting a man stop you from knowing your worth and being you.” She then clarified, “It had nothing to do with whether I decided to get a BBL or not, but I guess you’re just a little too shallow to understand.”

Unfortunately, the clapback has backfired as more people came to blast her. One in particular argued, “Lmfaooo the fact that bbl isn’t self love it’s just u subconsciously wanting to be accepted and attractive in others eyes it’s not self love it’s about the bigger acceptance y’all think it’s self love cuz it make u feel better about your self knowing ur eye candy without a mirror.”