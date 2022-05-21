Eric Holder, Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Trial Begins Next Month

A judge confirmed that a trial is set to begin June 2 for the man charged with murdering Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper’s clothing store in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles just over three years ago.

via: Hot97

The murder trial of his alleged killer, Eric Holder, will finally begin next month after years of delays due to COVID. Holder’s trial was also pushed back because the previous judge on the case retired, according to HNHH. Honorable Clay Jacke is the new judge.

According to Rolling Stone, on Thursday (May 19), a Los Angeles judge ordered both sides back to court on June 2 to begin jury selection. After that, testimony will run for two weeks once a jury is selected. Rap-Up points out Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said, “We have been looking forward to the day that we could present evidence in court on this case. But for the COVID emergency, this case would have been tried quite some time ago.”

Nipsey was gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store in California on March 31, 2019. Prosecutors say Holder shot Hussle in the head and torso ten times. On May 9, 2019, a grand jury indicted Holder on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces life in state prison.

Initially, Christopher Darden, the same attorney from O.J. Simpson’s trial, represented Holder. Darden received a lot of backlash from the public, so he stepped down. Holder’s new lawyer is reportedly Aaron Jansen, who replaced Lowynn Young.

Kendrick Lamar recently paid homage to Nipsey in a major way in his video “The Heart Pt. 5.” K. Dot “transformed” to Nipsey, and he spoke to the “Hustle And Motivate” rapper’s family. Kendrick even sent a message to Holder. He raps, “I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed/And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved/ I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave/ But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased.”

Nipsey’s team showed Kendrick, love. J. Stone and The Marathon Store shared the Nipsey clip from the video. Lauren London, Nip’s partner, also shared her approval of the video by reposting it and said, “powerful art.”