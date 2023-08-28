Eminem Warns Vivek Ramaswamy Not To Perform Or Use His Music Anymore

Eminem hit Republican presidential candidate and abominable twerp Vivek Ramaswamy with a cease and desist letter.

via: Deadline

Music rights management service BMI sent Ramaswamy’s campaign a letter notifying them that Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, had objected to their use of his compositions. The BMI attorney, Pamela Williams, also informed them that the Eminem works are works are being removed from a BMI license agreement with the campaign. The Daily Mail’s Nikki Schwab first reported on the letter.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” Williams wrote in the letter, which also was obtained by Deadline.

Ramaswamy drew huge attention for performing Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month.

Although he tried to separate himself from other GOP candidates at last week’s debate, calling them bought and paid for, he falls into a long, long line of Republican contenders who have been hit with cease and desist letters, legal threats and lawsuit from musicians who object to the use of their works.

In this case, it appears that Ramaswamy had a blanket agreement with BMI that allowed for the use of a broad range of works, as is standard, and that the letter was notice that the Eminem works are no longer included.

A BMI spokeswoman confirmed the letter. A spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.