Eminem Is Reportedly Trying To Help Bring A WNBA Team Back To His Detroit Hometown

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

The WNBA has been doing about as well as it ever has right now, thanks in part to a new wave of stars that includes Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink. In fact, the league is growing: Three expansions teams are confirmed to be added in the near future, and more may be on the way.

Eminem has shown interest in joining an effort to bring a WNBA expansion team to Detroit.

Sportico first reported that the rapper is part of a bid group alongside other Detroit heavyweights, especially in the world of sports. A rep for the rapper, however, tells Rolling Stone that Eminem and his management have “expressed interest” and “discussed joining” the group, but “no deal has been finalized.”

The bid group is reportedly being led by Tom Gores, billionaire owner of the Detroit Pistons. The owners of the city’s other major teams — the Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings — are also involved.

Detroit is one of several cities vying for a WNBA franchise as the league seeks to expand amid a surge in popularity. While the league first planned to add one new team, recent reports suggest up to three cities could be chosen. The league currently comprises 13 teams, with that number already slated to rise in the coming years with confirmed expansion teams headed to San Francisco, Toronto, and Portland.

Eminem’s reported involvement in the possible Detroit WNBA franchise is hardly a surprise, as the rapper, who grew up in the city, remains a dedicated supporter of its many teams. He is, of course, a devoted, yet long-suffering Lions fan, and he helped the Tigers launch a special run of MLB jerseys last year. Back in 2017, when the Pistons returned to Detroit proper after several years playing at an arena in the suburbs, Eminem was on-hand to hype up the crowd on opening night.

Outside his sports fandom, Eminem released his most recent album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), last year, marking his first full-length since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By. The album helped Eminem secure three Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video for “Houdini.”

As for what’s coming this year, Adam Sandler recently confirmed that Eminem would have a “funny as hell” cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, which arrives in July. “I’ve known Eminem for a long time, he’s a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell,” Sandler said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I think we just hung out a day with Eminem, and he just shot and shot, and he was insane. He said a million things we can use and a million that we’re glad we have him on tape.”

