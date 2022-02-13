Eminem Defies NFL and Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photo + Video]

Eminem is not afraid to take a stand, and he also was not afraid to take a knee.

via: Daily Beast

During Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show extravaganza, featuring the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent, rapper Eminem took a knee in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The move by Eminem came after he performed “Lose Yourself” in front of the sold-out crowd at the LA Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If you recall, Kaepernick led a series of protests meant to highlight the injustice of police brutality against Black Americans that involved players kneeling during games as the national anthem played. He was subsequently pushed out of the league and received a sizable settlement from the NFL.

The NFL had reportedly denied Eminem’s request to kneel during the performance, but he did so anyway in defiance of their decree.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

NFL’s spokesperson Brian McCarthy said that they never told Eminem he couldn’t take a knee:

NFL's Brian McCarthy on the report that the league told Eminem not to kneel during the halftime show: “Report was erroneous. We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2022

I personally don’t believe one word the NFL says.