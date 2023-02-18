Emily Ratajkowski Talks About Ending A 'Situationship' After Eric Andre Shares Their Nude Pics

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre appear to have called it quits on their wildly viral yet oh-so-brief romance.

via: AceShowbiz

On Friday, February 17, the 31-year-old beauty shared on TikTok a video that showed her lying on her side on a bed. The five-second clip was overlayed with text, asking, “What should you do when a situationship ends?” The next sentence then appeared, saying, “Start another one.”

In the same video, a voice could be heard asking, “What’s rule number one?” Emily then mouthed the words, “Party?” But the next voice heard said, “No, it’s not party.”

It remains unknown if Emily hinted that her situation with Eric is over. The post prompted a fan to ask in disbelief, “It’s been 3 days ???? & he went out of his way to post on his instagram that you guys were official…. Now it’s giving ‘showing off my current trophy.’ ”

Emily and Andre confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day as the comic posed photos of the two naked. In the snaps, the 39-year-old could be seen reclining naked on a couch with a heart emoji covering his genitals.

The model, in the meantime, was seen in the reflection of the mirror. The mom of one seemed to be only wearing a bra as she took the pictures.

The images also saw clothes being strewn across the floor. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the comedian captioned the post along with a handful of heart emojis.

Emily and Eric have sparked romance rumors in the last few weeks. The two were previously spotted grabbing meals together in NYC on multiple occasions in addition to spending a weekend at the popular Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman.

Most recently, Emily and Eric went on a pre-Valentine’s Day date as they sat front row at a New York Knicks game together at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.