Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin Flight, Says It Was ‘Not an Accomplishment’: ‘I’m Disgusted’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Emily Ratajkowski is joining the critics of Blue Origin’s recent mission.

On April 14, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, pop star Katy Perry, broadcaster Gayle King, NASA rock scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn completed an 11-minute space flight.

However, diverse reactions have trailed the trip’s aftermath, with some wondering its significance.

Ratajkowski didn’t waste time condemning the Blue Origin all-women space trip.

She reacted to the flight via a video post on TikTok on Monday. “That space mission this morning, that’s end time sh-t. Like this is beyond parody,” she began.

Ratajkowski then targeted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the next part of the clip. She said, “Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?”

She added, “Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? For what? What was the marketing there?”

The model concluded, “And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted.”

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski shared another video on TikTok, elaborating on her rant about the all-women space trip.

She began, “Okay, I’m back. I have more to say,” before adding, “I think that this space mission is confusing to people because seeing women and people of color in spaces like science and politics that have not previously included them feels and looks like, really looks like, optically looks like progress.”

The 33-year-old continued with more vitriols aimed at Bezos. She said, “But the truth is that having a man who has gained his power and become a part of the 1% purely through exploitation and greed deciding to take his fiancée and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress.”

Ratajkowski opined that the space mission “speaks to the fact that we are absolutely living in an oligarchy, where there is a very small group of people who are interested in going to space for the sake of getting a new lease on life while the rest of the population, most people on Planet Earth, are worried about paying rent, or, you know, having dinner for their kids.”

She added, “I saw a creator on here who said that ‘privilege is not an accomplishment,'” before going further to say that “exploitation is certainly not an accomplishment, and then being able to take the privilege that you have gained from exploitation and greed of the planet, of resources, of human beings, and then doing something like going to space for 11 minutes, is certainly not an accomplishment.”

Ratajkowski compared the space mission to the “Hunger Games” movie, noting, “That’s why this is all giving “Hunger Games,” right?” She concluded, “Why I am making another video is that I think we’re in a place in the world where we need to be able to discern what real progress looks like, and what happened yesterday was nothing like that.”

Ratajkowski received overwhelming support from fans who commented on her video posts.

One person who commented on her first video slammed Katy Perry, noting, “Dying at the fact Katy Perry 100% thinks it’s peak feminism, like, no one has done more in the name of feminism than what she did by getting on that ship.”

Another person added, “They acted like it was a win for feminism. The money used to send them to space could have been used to actually help women in so many ways.”

A fan who reacted to Ratajkowski’s second video commented, “The money spent on Katy Perry’s space mission could have been better used to fund STEM education, public health, or environmental programs that create lasting change.”

Another person hailed Ratajkowski, saying, “No babe I follow Emrata cause she makes extremely valid points and uses her huge platform for good.”

Emily Ratajkowski is not the only influential person who has openly slammed the Blue Origin space trip.

Before the women embarked on their trip on Monday, actress Olivia Munn gave her two cents on the controversial mission while serving as co-host on the April 3 episode of “Today With Jenna and Friends.”

She said per Page Six, “What are they doing? I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

Munn later added, “What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?”

She also questioned why the all-women space flight was publicized before expressing her displeasure about its cost, noting, “I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

via: The Blast

