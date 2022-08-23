Elton John Offers First Snippet of Britney Spears Collab ‘Hold Me Closer’ [Video]

We’re now just a few days from Britney Spears’ musical return, as she and Elton John are releasing their new collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” this Friday, August 26.

via: Billboard

After announcing the collab’s release date on Aug. 19, John unveiled a short snippet of his song with Spears, “Hold Me Closer.” In a 14-second TikTok clip, Spears’ voice can be heard alongside John’s as the pair sing the lyrics and melody of the latter’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” The music, though, has been updated with a small clapping pop beat, accompanied by some high-octave synths and a rhythmic guitar, all leading right up to a drop … until the clip cuts itself off.

The snippet’s style will sound familiar to anyone who was listening to the radio in 2021; the new clip seems to fall in with John’s 2021 release “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa and PNAU, in which John interpolated the chorus of his 1972 track “Rocket Man,” as well as a few lesser known songs throughout.

It was revealed days earlier that “Hold Me Closer” would officially debut on Friday, Aug. 26, alongside what appears to be the cover art: side-by-side childhood photos of both Spears and John. Fans of the pop diva are specifically excited to hear Britney on the track, considering not only that this will be the star’s first release since 2016’s Glory, but also her first since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.

Check out Elton John’s snippet of the collab with Spears below: