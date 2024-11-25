Elton John Has Lost Sight in Right Eye for Four Months Due to Infection: ‘I Don’t Know’ If I Can Go Into the Studio Yet [Video]

BY: Walker Published 53 mins ago

Elton John is sharing a candid update on his eyesight.

On “Good Morning America” Elton gave an update on his previously reported eye infection, which has caused him to lose his eyesight in his right eye earlier this year. He explained, “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest.”

However, he remains optimistic, adding, “So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK. But I’m kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see, a lyric for start.

Advertisement

We’re taking an initiative to try and make it better,” he said, without giving specifics. “I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Elton he also gave a bit of an update on a new album he mentioned last year during his induction speech for longtime cowriter Bernie Taupin, which he said at the time “is going to surprise the shit out of you.”

On Monday he said of the album, “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything and I just have to get off my backside,” which presumably means the songs are completed but have not been fully recorded yet.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."@eltonofficial reveals to @robinroberts that he has lost vision in his right eye in July after an infection. pic.twitter.com/KxFv4KbLyi — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2024

Advertisement

He also spoke briefly about his new documentary, “Never Too Late,” which was named, and has a title song, by Brandi Carlile. He and Carlile talked at length with Variety about it a few weeks ago.

“Well, Brandi and Catherine and her girls come to visit us every year in the south of France, and David (Furnish) showed them an early cut of the documentary. Unbeknownst to me, she started writing a lyric for what she thought would be a good song for the documentary, and I had no idea she was writing it until she came up with the finished thing. I was thrilled with the lyric, and I was thrilled that she wrote it because she was inspired by what she saw.”

In the interview, Carlile responded, “I watched that documentary and I was so blown away by it and kind of brought to tears. But I think it’s funny that you mentioned the thing about it being tough, because I think one of the really cool and interesting things about Elton is he’s so incredibly tough, and based on what I’d seen, I wanted to write this song that just showed his tenacity and perseverance and constant commitment to just overcome.

via: Variety

Advertisement