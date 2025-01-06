Elton John Jokes About Eyesight Issues as He Mixes Up Brandi Carlile and Rihanna at 2025 Golden Globes

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Things are looking up for Elton John!

The legendary singer-songwriter appeared at the 5 January ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, with country music star Brandi Carlile as they announced the winner of Best Original Film Score.

John – who won a Golden Globe decades ago for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, the theme to 1994’s animated classicThe Lion King – told fans in September last year that he had lost vision in his right eye due to a severe infection he contracted over summer, and only had limited vision in his left.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the 77-year-old explained.

Elton John, while standing next to Brandi Carlile, reassured everyone that his health issues with his eyes aren't as bad as everyone thinks: "I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o16MAflMRw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Clearly in good spirits, John began his address at the Golden Globes by acknowledging there had been “a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight” and that he wanted to reassure everyone that “it’s not as bad as it seems”.

“So, I’m pleased to be here with my co-host,” he continued, pausing for effect before saying: “Rihanna!”

Carlile managed to keep a deadpan expression on her face while the audience laughed at John’s joke.

The “Right on Time” singer paid tribute to the “emotional landscape” of film scores that create “a conversation with the audience through the music”.

The duo then revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame had won for their score to Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

In December, John admitted that he had been unable to watch his new musical, The Devil Wears Prada,due to his sight issues.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight,” he said while onstage at a gala performance of the show staged to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation.

