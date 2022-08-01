Elon Musk’s Father Insists He Isn’t Proud of Him, Says He's Fat [Listen]

Elon Musk’s dad held nothing back when asked by Australian radio talk show hosts to weigh in on his Tesla founder son’s life and career.

via: Daily Beast

In a recent radio interview on the Australian Kyle and Jackie O Show, 76-year-old Errol Musk claimed he isn’t proud of his billionaire offspring, as he says all the members of the Musk clan have done interesting things.

“No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It’s not as though we suddenly started doing something,” he said.

But Errol did concede that the Tesla founder has perhaps done a bit more than the rest of them.

“They’ve seen a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things together,” he said of their family, noting that they’ve all roamed around the globe. “But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark.”

Even so, he declared his younger son Kimbal Musk, a 49-year-old restaurateur with a fortune that’s in the mere hundreds of millions of dollars, to be his “pride and joy.”

The elder Musk—who’s made headlines of his own as of late for recently revealing he’s had yet another child with his much-younger stepdaughter—also told the radio show that the SpaceX founder has felt a bit “frustrated” with his companies’ progress.

“He is frustrated with progress and it’s understandable,” he said. “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”

The meandering interview then took a turn for the weird, with Errol Musk pontificating on his son’s messy love life—“he has to find a woman to give up what she’s doing”—and lamenting that he’s “been eating badly.”

At one point, the interviewers reportedly inquired what Elon’s genitalia looks like. (Earlier this year, Musk dared a flight attendant who’d accused him of exposing his penis to her on a private flight to describe something on his naked body.)

“I’ll ask him to take a photograph,” the billionaire’s dad quipped.