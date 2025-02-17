Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Says She Learned About Her Reported New Sibling, the CEO’s 13th Baby, Through Social Media

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson says she learned she may have a new sibling through social media.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels… which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?” the 21-year-old wrote atop her TikTok video Saturday.

Wilson’s post comes one day after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to the Tesla CEO’s 13th child.

Musk’s transgender daughter — whom he welcomed with his first wife, Justine Wilson — returned to TikTok Sunday to also share the story of when she found out about Grimes and Musk’s youngest son, Techno Mechanicus, via Reddit.

“I found out about the existence of my half brother through Reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace,” she said in the clip.

“This is a real thing that actually happened to me.”

Vivian claimed that the incident occurred in 2022 when she and Grimes, 36, were “not talking.” Vivian clarified that they “were not on bad terms,” but were simply not speaking at the time.

In March 2022, Vivian came across a post that read, “Not grimes poppin out another axolotl.”

“I had no idea of this at the time because no one thought to let me know!” she shouted in the clip. Vivian then stated that she was in “complete shock” and disbelief.

Although Vivian claimed she was the “last one to find out” about Techno’s birth, she noted that it “makes sense.”

“I just think it’s funny because … choices,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, St. Clair claimed that she gave birth to what is possibly the billionaire’s 13th child sometime last year.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote on X Friday.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

The internet personality claimed that she chose to keep the birth private to “protect” her and Musk’s alleged child.

A representative for St. Clair shared a statement on X, stating that she and Musk had been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Brian Glicklich wrote.

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

Musk — who recently brought his son X AE A-XII to the Oval Office — welcomed six children with Justine, 52, including their late son, Nevada, twins Griffin and Vivian and triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The tech giant, 53, shares three kids with Grimes: X, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and Techno.

Musk also shares twins Strider and Azure and a 1-year-old — whose name has not yet been revealed — with Shivon Zilis.

via: Page Six