Elon Musk Says He Wants 'Smart People' to Have Kids

Elon Musk, father to 11 kids, says that he believes only people of a certain intelligence should reproduce.

“[Musk] really wants smart people to have kids,” Shivon Zilis, who shares twins with the tech mogul, shared in an excerpt from his upcoming self-titled biography obtained by the New York Times.

The Tesla CEO, 52, is no stranger to voicing his opinions on procreation, especially via his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Musk tweeted in July 2022 after news broke that he had secretly welcomed children with Zilis the year before.

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

“Mark my words, they are sadly true,” he added.

A month later, Musk — who quietly welcomed a third child with ex-girlfriend Grimes — tweeted again about the subject.

This time, he claimed that low birth rates were a “much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.”

The entrepreneur’s fears can even be traced back to tweets from six years ago.

In 2017, Musk tweeted, “The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care.”

He has 11 children with three women, including Zilis, 37, and Grimes, 35.

The sex and birthdate of the former couple’s third child is unknown, but they have nicknamed the little one “Tau.”

Musk also shares triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 17, and twins Griffin and Vivian, 19, with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

He and Wilson also welcomed son Nevada together in 2000, but the baby died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old.

So…eugenics. Elon believes in eugenics. Got it.