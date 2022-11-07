Elon Musk Has Reportedly Discussed Plans to Put Twitter Completely Behind a Paywall

The days of free Twitter could soon be behind us.

According to a new report, Elon Musk has been mulling over the idea of putting the entire platform behind a monthly subscription.

via Platformer:

Both Musk and Sacks have discussed the idea in recent meetings, according to a person familiar with the matter. One such plan might allow everyone to use Twitter for a limited amount of time each month but require a subscription to continue browsing, the person said.

It could not be learned how serious Musk and Sacks are about the paywall; Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. It also does not appear imminent, as the Blue team is wholly occupied with the launch of expanded verification.

Would you pay for Twitter?