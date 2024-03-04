Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Cybertruck Crashing Into Beverly Hills Hotel Sign [Video] | lovebscott.com

A Tesla Cybertruck nearly crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night.

via Complex:

The Beverly Hills Police Department said the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. when the Cybertruck collided with another vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Elon Musk responded to an X user who posted an image of the aftermath.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” Musk wrote

The incident had gone viral when another account claimed a member of the Beverly Hills Hotel valet crew crashed the Cybertruck.

That same person later admitted their story was just a joke.

“Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck… BHH is not at fault!” @jackdidthatt tweeted.

We can’t believe people are actually driving those things. They’re so ugly.