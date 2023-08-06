Elon Musk Offers to Pay Legal Bills for People Fired Over Twitter Activity

Elon Musk is looking out for people who have lost their jobs due to their Twitter activity. The tweet comes as a result of NASCAR driver Noah Gragson’s suspension over liking a racist meme parodying George Floyd’s death.

via Complex:

The business magnate took to his Twitter account on Saturday to let people know he will be paying for the legal fees of anyone else who got fired for posting controversial content.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk’s tweet came after he announced in July that the number of monthly users on the platform had hit a new high. “X monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday. Also, this is after the removal of a vast number of bots,” Musk wrote.

Elon Musk has been working hard to rebrand Twitter into X, a new platform he’s describing as the “everything app.” One of the biggest changes was the iconic blue bird logo getting replaced by an X. Elon Musk previously said the X was only interim as the company works on a more permanent sign to replace the company’s former bird logo.

The official rebrand made headlines after the new X logo appeared as an extravagant flashing sign on top of Twitter’s San Francisco office building. Due to neighbors’ complaints, it was removed days after it was installed.

With what money? Twitter (X) already has missed its promise to pay creators because it doesn’t have enough money — we can’t imagine them following-through for anyone’s legal bills. Twitter can’t even pay its own bills!