Elon Musk Was Loudly Booed By Thousands Of People During A Surprise Appearance At A Dave Chappelle Comedy Show [Video]

“Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” But off Twitter, when people go to a comedy show, they want to see a comedian — not the world’s richest desperately unfunny sh*tposter.

via: NBC News

Elon Musk was met with a mixture of boos and cheers over the weekend when he made a surprise appearance during Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco.

The comedian welcomed the tech billionaire and Twitter owner to the Chase Center stage Sunday night. Videos of Musk’s appearance have circulated online.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, according to one video shared online by an account that no longer exists as of Monday morning.

The crowd erupted in cheers, which was quickly overwhelmed with audible cries of “boo!” as Musk, sporting an “I love Twitter” shirt, waved to the arena.

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said as Musk shrugged to the audience.

“Controversy, buddy. It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” the comedian said to the laughter of the crowd and Musk.

Shortly after taking over Twitter, Musk’s team announced widespread layoffs at the company in November. He has faced intense scrutiny over his leadership and position over loose content moderation policies.

“Dave, what should I say?” Musk asked at one point on stage.

You can watch a video from the show (until Musk deletes it) below:

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022