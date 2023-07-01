Elon Musk Introduces ‘Temporary Limit’ on Number of Posts Users Can Read, Unverified Accounts Get 600 per Day

Is Twitter not loading for you? You’re not alone — and it’s not a bug.

Twitter owner Elon Musk made an abrupt announcement Saturday morning: the social media service has instituted a “temporary limit” on the amount of posts that users can read.

Verified accounts that have paid for a Twitter Blue subscription can view 6000 posts per day, while unverified accounts may only view 600 posts per day.

Newly registered unverified accounts get even less at 300 per day.

Within two hours of making the announcement, Elong tweeted that rate limits will be “increasing soon” to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts.

Three hours later, he tweeted that the numbers are now up to 10,000, 1,000 and 500, respectively.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

If he thinks this will make people pay for Twitter, he’s sadly mistaken.

As always, for the latest in celebrity news and entertainment news — you can find us at lovebscott.com.