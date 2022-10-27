Elon Musk Claims He's Buying Twitter to 'Help Humanity' [Photo + Video]

Elon Musk is expected to complete a takeover of Twitter Inc. this week, barring a last-minute snag.

via: BBC News

In a tweet, Mr Musk said he didn’t buy the firm “to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love”.

The entrepreneur has until Friday to complete a $44bn takeover of Twitter or risk going to trial.

The tweet addressed to Twitter’s advertisers states that he has “acquired” the firm.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the deal has been completed.

Earlier this week, Mr Musk published a video of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a sink, raising speculation about his aims for the firm.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Mr Musk wrote.

In business parlance, “kitchen sinking” means taking radical action at a company, though it is not clear if this was Mr Musk’s message – he also updated his Twitter bio to read “chief twit”.

In his latest tweet, Mr Musk set out some of his goals for the company, saying that Twitter must be “warm and welcoming for all”.

He wrote that he wanted “civilization to have a common digital town square” but he denies the platform will take an anything-goes approach.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

“Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!” He also said the platform must adhere to the laws of the land.

Mr Musk has said the social media site needs significant changes.

It was not clear whether Mr Musk met Twitter executives Wednesday when he made his trip with the sink but he listed his location as the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on the social media platform.

When Mr Musk first revealed plans to buy Twitter, he said he wanted to clean up spam accounts on the platform and preserve it as a venue for free speech.