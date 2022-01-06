Elmo and Zoe Invited to 'Red Table Talk' by Jada Pinkett Smith Amid Reignited Feud Over Rocco the Rock [Photos + Video]

Sesame Street might be coming to the Red Table.

In recent days, clips of Sesame Street’s resident red monster Elmo expressing his ongoing frustration with friend Zoey and her pet rock, Rocco, have been sweeping social media.

Bro no why she keep fckn with Elmo ?? pic.twitter.com/YW217q2bgp — no way home is moty ? (@MOBSMOSTHATED) January 4, 2022

DAWG! elmo has had enough with the shenanigans lol! i shouldn’t be laughing at this pic.twitter.com/Sp1uB8YpGo — ????? ??????x ?? (@jonnyjukeboxx) January 4, 2022

My favorite Elmo and Rocco moment ? pic.twitter.com/KhWSYILm5o — blueberry spicehead (@mike_wazouskii_) January 6, 2022

In one clip, Elmo can be seen questioning why he can’t have the last oatmeal raisin cookie that Zoe gave to Rocco because Rocco is…a rock.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Elmo took to Twitter to address the situation.

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

A tweet from Vulture suggested that the trio sit down for an episode of Red Table Talk.

Amid the controversy, Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to invite Elmo and Zoe to the Red Table.

. @elmo and zoe call me. I got seats for you both at @RedTableTalk anytime you are ready. There are 3 sides to every story?? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2022

It’s unclear if Elmo, Zoe, or Rocco have accepted Jada’s invitation — but Elmo did release a statement saying he and Zoe are all good.

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022