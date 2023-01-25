‘Ellen’ Scandal Put Pressure on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Says Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall says his friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss was under a lot of pressure because of his Ellen’s “toxic workplace” scandal in the months prior to his self-inflicted death.

via Page Six:

In 2020, DeGeneres was anonymously accused of allowing an on-set culture of “racism, fear and intimidation” by several former employees. The shock news created a wave of online criticism — including some directed at Boss, who stood by the talk show host.

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman’,” the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge told Page Six, “and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

Hall speculated that the digital back lash may have contributed to Boss’ state of mind in the months before his death.

“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

“He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together,” Hall said of his late pal.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in a LA hotel room on December 13. He was 40 years old.

He became the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 was made an co-executive producer on the show in 2020.

DeGeneres announced in spring 2022 that she was ending her talk show after 19 years, saying that she’d decided before the scandal broke that she would be leaving the show. She filmed her final episode on April 28.

You truly never know what people are going through. We could all stand to be a little kinder to each other — even in the face of scandal.