'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Lists Home For $3.8 Million

Not long after Allison Holker’s longtime husband and fellow dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss died tragically by suicide at age 40 this past December, she honored the beloved DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by launching the Move with Kindness foundation to support mental health initiatives.

Now Holker—probably most known for appearing alongside tWitch in Season seven of So You Think You Can Dance back in 2010—has taken strides toward a fresh residential start, having listed the couple’s Encino home.

According to online real estate records the home was listed earlier this month for $3,795,000.

The place is 4,600 square feet with 6 bedrooms and it’s super modern — built in 2018, the home has some attractive bells and whistles, including a pool and hot tub in the backyard, plus a wine display and 3 fireplaces.

The main house has 5 suites, and there’s a pool house out back with its own private bathroom.

There’s a chef’s kitchen in the heart of the open floor plan … with a center island and top-of-the-line appliances, plus a butler’s pantry with its own sink, dishwasher and stove.

Stephen and Allison bought the place back in 2019, when they paid $2.75 million … and they partnered with Pottery Barn to decorate the place.