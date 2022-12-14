Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'I’m Heartbroken' [Photo + Video]

Ellen DeGeneres addressed the tragic death of her longtime friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who deejayed her talk show.

via: Today

Boss has died at age 40, according to his wife. A representative for Boss told NBC News he died by suicide.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair hugging. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

The professional dancer and television personality joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as the DJ in 2014 and became an executive producer of the show in 2020. The popular daytime talk show concluded its 19-year run in May.

With the conclusion of DeGeneres’ show, Boss had returned to “So You Think You Can Dance,” which he said is where he first met DeGeneres when they danced together in the series’ seventh season.

Boss, who earned the nickname “tWitch” as a teen for his frenetic dance moves, also appeared as a dancer in three of the “Step Up” films, as well as “Magic Mike XXL” with Channing Tatum.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.