Eddie Murphy Makes Slap Joke at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F—ing Mouth’ [Video]

Eddie Murphy offered up some poignant advice for up-and-comers in the industry during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

via Variety:

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy said at the end of his speech. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The joke — which, of course, referenced the infamous moment at last year’s Oscars when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia — resulted in rapturous, shocked laughter from the audience.

The Cecil B. DeMille award, which has been given to standout filmmakers and performers in the entertainment industry since 1952, was presented to Murphy by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Murphy starred with Morgan in the original “Coming to America” and its 2021 sequel, and worked with Curtis on “Trading Places” in 1983.

