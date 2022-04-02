E-40 Launches New Ice Cream With Six Different Flavors As Part of Goon With the Spoon Food Brand

E-40’s Goon With the Spoon food brand is now expanding to ice cream.

His new ice cream will debut with six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel.

“Ice cream has been 4 years in the making but the vision is now a reality!” he captioned an Instagram post.

According to a press release, the rapper’s ice cream was made with solar power, and without the artificial growth hormone, rBST, which is often found in dairy.

E-40 announced Goon With the Spoon back in October, via a collection of gourmet meats, which include sausages like Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages, and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, as well as Turf Burritos.

“Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my GOON WITH THE SPOON brand & inaugural sausage line!” he wrote on IG at the time of the announcement. “We’re in production and about to take over the food industry now.”

In addition to gourmet meats, ice cream, and wine, E-40 wants to release cookbooks, produce cooking shows, and open restaurants under his brand. He also plans to reveal additional items including skewers and pre-packaged meals—and recently introduced orangesicle and blueberry flavors to his wine label earlier this month.

The name Goon With the Spoon comes from the Bay Area native’s music, having previously given himself the title in songs “Back in Business” and “I Get Down.”

