Dwyane Wade Praises Daughter Zaya For Working With Him On Online Community For Trans Youth | lovebscott.com

Dwyane Wade racked up a number of accolades during his Hall of Fame NBA career. Now, he’ll need to make room for another award — this time for his advocacy work done off the court.

The Hall of Famer, who has been working with the teenager to launch a new safe space for trans youth called Translatable, praised his daughter when he was presented with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for his advocacy for the community.

The 42-year-old received the accolade on Thursday, May 23, in Miami. In his acceptance, speech the athlete credited Zaya as he recalled, “The question was presented to her as, ‘If you have one thing that you want to see change in this community, what would it be?’ ”

“And, for her, it goes right to parents. It goes right to the adults. It goes right to us. It’s not the kids. It’s us,” he continued. “And so she wanted to create a space that felt safe for parents and their kids. That’s what Translatable is, and it’s her baby.”

Meanwhile, PEOPLE quoted Dwyane as saying, “She didn’t ask for this extra excitement in life.” He continued, “She just wanted to be a kid and do kid things and live her life and be selfish and worry about herself. That’s what you’re supposed to do at her age, worry about you. But she’s thinking about a larger community, and so I’m damn proud of her as a father.”

Dwyane hopes that Translatable, which is funded by the Wade Family Foundation, will provide a community to “support growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.” The platform itself will be receiving $250,000 in funding from the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award.

“For us, Dwyane Wade really does embody this beautiful combination of being a beacon within the NBA, somebody that is looked up to by other players, teams, obviously the fans and has a lot of social power,” Elevate Prize Foundation CEO Carolina Garcia Jayaram told PEOPLE. “He’s used it for good for so many years, and now is kind of entering this new real chapter of his philanthropy and his impact work. And we’re just so honored that we’re at that moment with him. It seems such a natural fit as he’s embarking on this work with Translatable.”

