Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Makes Runway Debut in Paris [Photos + Video]

A host of queer talent walked in Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show today — including Zaya Wade, who made her runway debut in style.

via: Page Six

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Zaya, 15, made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, strutting her stuff at Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show.

Zaya modeled an oversized olive green knit blazer styled with a matching sweater and pencil skirt, carrying a brown leather bag and sporting matching patent slingback heels.

The major catwalk moment comes after Zaya, who came out as transgender in February 2020, was granted an official name and gender change on Feb. 24.

Her proud parents sat front row at the show to support their daughter, along with the family’s stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis.

“I’m not crying, you are,” Wade, ever the doting dad, captioned an Instagram Story of his daughter walking the runway.

Kikis also shared an Instagram post about Zaya, writing that he had “tears in my eyes.”

The celebrity stylist thanked the former Heat player for his “endless trust” in his vision, and Zaya for “for showing me what it means to believe in yourself.”

“Thank you for centering her wants and needs always,” the NBA alum responded.

On Twitter, supporters applauded Zaya’s catwalk debut, with one person writing, “Miu Miu is the only brand that does stunt casting/celebrities walking correctly.”

Miu Miu is the only brand that does stunt casting/celebrities walking correctly. Argue with a wall if you feel otherwise. — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) March 7, 2023

Zaya wasn’t the only famous face (or nepo baby) on the Miu Miu runway.

The high schooler was joined by actress Mia Goth, “The Crown” star Emma Corrin and musician Ethel Cain, along with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s model daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The basketball superstar shares Zaya with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

The former couple has been embroiled in a legal battle involving the teen; Wade wants Zaya to “live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life,” while his ex accused him of “pressuring” their child to “move forward” with a name and gender change “in order to capitalize on financial opportunities.”