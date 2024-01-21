Dwyane Wade Celebrates His Birthday with Help from Wife Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia: 'Year 42'

It’s a very happy birthday for Dwyane Wade!

via: People

On Friday, Gabrielle Union shared scenes from her husband’s big day, as he celebrated turning another year older earlier this week.

On Instagram, the actress, 51, uploaded shots of the NBA great blowing out his candles and dancing with their youngest daughter Kaavia. He was also serenaded by the 5-year-old while surrounded by loved ones, Miami pals and former teammates.

Among the adorable moments was a clip of Kaavia giving it her all on the microphone, as she sang a touching rendition of “Happy Birthday” for her dad. At the end of the video, Wade bent down to give his little one a kiss as the whole party applauded.

“We’re so blessed to spend year after year with you @dwyanewade,” Union wrote in her caption.

The family kept things dressy yet cute and coordinated during the birthday outing, with Wade and his wife rocking matching tan coats as Kaavia wore a sweater with a star pattern.

Others in attendance at the celebration were Wade’s eldest son Zaire, 21 and Wade’s sister, Tragil Wade. Close Miami pals like Rick Ross and former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem were also there to celebrate, according to an Instagram upload from Wade himself.

“Celebrated my Jackie Robinson year in Miami with family and friends! Year 42,” he wrote.