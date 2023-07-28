Dwight Howard & His Ex Tiffany Render Agree to Lower Child Support Due to ‘Significant Change’ in His Income

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and his ex-Tiffany Render have reached a settlement over child support after he pleaded for his payments to be decreased.

via Radar Online:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the parties have agreed to lower his monthly payments from $12k down to $3k.

Last year, Howard filed court documents pleading for his child support to be decreased. The basketball pro and his ex share a 13-year-old daughter named Layla Lo’Ren Howard.

Render initially sued Howard back in 2015 for paternity and child support. The two reached a confidential deal months later. Per the deal, Dwight agreed to pay $12,000 per month to support Layla. At the time, Dwight was pulling in $21 million a year with the NBA.

In addition, the parties agreed to exercise shared parental responsibility. Regarding custody, they hashed out an agreement that provided for liberal timesharing to accommodate Howard’s schedule.

In his petition over child support, Howard said since the entry of the judgment, “there has been a significant change” in his income and financial circumstances. His salary for the 2021-22 season was $2 million.

Howard’s filing also asked the court to find his ex in contempt. He accused Tiffany of failing and refusing to allow him to exercise his “designated parenting time with” their daughter.

He accused her actions of being “willful and intentional.” Howard asked that Render be ordered to pay his legal fees.

In response, Render demanded Howard’s request be denied. She argued he “cannot and will not show there has been a substantial change in circumstances” regarding his income.

Render demanded the court increase the child support despite Howard’s plea. Her filing addressed Howard’s claims she refused to allow him to see their daughter.

She said he failed to co-parent and exercise his visitations consistently and in good faith. Further, she said he should pay her legal fees due to the “stubborn litigiousness of the manner in which this case was filed and meant only to harass, intimidate and unnecessarily expand the litigation.”

In the agreement, signed by both parties, they agreed to lower his payments down to $3k despite his gross monthly income of $287k. Render’s income was listed as zero.

In 2015, when Howard signed the initial deal for $12k per month, he was pulling in over $20 million per season in the NBA. However, his latest salary is around $2.6 million. The new deal brought an end to Howard’s case.

Aside from Layla, Howard has 4 other kids. Back in 2021, he was involved in a legal battle over one of his children. The mother of his son died but her mother then sued Howard over visitation.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Howard was hit with a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man he allegedly met on Instagram.

In addition, he’s facing lawsuits from his ex-butler and a neighbor who claims to have injured herself after driving into one of his cows.

Well, at least this is better than that other Dwight Howard headline that’s in the media right now.