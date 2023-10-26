Dwight Howard Addresses Speculation About His Sexuality Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'Mind Your Business' [Video]

Dwight Howard claims those curious about his alleged threesome with a man and another man named ‘Kitty’ are the weird ones.

via: Complex

In an Instagram Live stream, Dwight Howard has responded to the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a man, and the subsequent speculation regarding his sexuality.

“Y’all can stop with the nonsense, worried about all this bullcrap. Mind your business,” said Howard in a response, as seen below. “That’s the problem with y’all people, y’all worried about who people spend their time with. Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you’re doing in your bedroom is your damn business, that ain’t for everybody.”

He also indirectly responded to the accusations leveled against him in the lawsuit. “Stop worrying about it. I ain’t gotta deny it, I don’t gotta talk about none of that crap,” he said. “This shit didn’t even happen. You worried about the wrong stuff. That’s why it’s called an accusation. Allegedly. Come on, man.”

Dwight Howard speaks : pic.twitter.com/wSSKQnbpru — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 26, 2023