Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Gifts An Apartment To UFC Fighter Who Was Sleeping In Miami Gym [Video]

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo will no longer sleep on a couch in the back of his gym after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted him a new house in Miami.

via: Vibe

The 32-year-old mixed martial artist recently had just $7 to his name, much like the WWE legend before he became a pop culture icon. Gorimbo won his recent UFC fight and sold his match-worn gear for $7,000. Instead of spending it on himself, he donated the money to his home country, Zimbabwe, so they could build a bush pump and have clean water. As a result, he had to live and sleep in unconventional circumstances.

This past Thursday (Aug. 3), the Moana actor surprised the charitable fighter with a visit to his local gym. Orimbo was blown away by the moment and told “The Rock” how much he inspired him. He assured the 51-year-old multi-talent that he would one day become a champion, but Johnson had a bigger blessing in mind: his own apartment.

Johnson didn’t just simply hand over the keys, but rather he took Themba Orimbo on a trip to visit his friend “Jay.” As they walked through the apartment, Orimbo noticed photos of his own family and soon realized what was happening; this was now his apartment. They passionately embraced as the mixed martial artist soaked in the moment.

“Welcome home @thembagorimbo_mma,” Johnson wrote in his Instagram post’s caption. “You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your ‘My Reason’ list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.”

