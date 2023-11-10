Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: I Was Asked to Run For US President By Multiple Political Parties [Video]

The Rock previously hinted at the idea of running for US President in 2017.

via: AceShowbiz

Johnson has been offered by political parties to run in the next US election. The wrestler-turned-actor has previously talked about the prospect of entering the political arena, and Dwayne has now revealed that he’s already been approached by political parties about making a run for the White House.

“At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run,” Dwayne shared during an appearance on the “What Now? with Trevor Noah” podcast.

In 2021, a poll revealed that almost half of Americans would support Dwayne if he decided to run for the presidency. The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support, saying that he was “really honoured” by the result of the poll. He said, “That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honoured.”

Dwayne Johnson was shocked by the results of the survey. However, he’s refused to reveal which political parties have approached him. The “San Andreas” actor said, “It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed that he wants to “unite” America. The Hollywood star suggested in 2021 that he could run for the White House in a bid to bring the country together. Dwayne told “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”, “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

Despite this, Dwayne refused to reveal which party he would represent, after a survey from Piplsay – a consumer trends company – found that 46 percent of Americans would consider voting for him.