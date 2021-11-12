Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admits It's 'Actually True' — He Pees in Water Bottles During His Workouts [Video]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t want to waste time and leave his gym for a bathroom break — so he pees in a water bottle.

via People:

Johnson accidentally revealed that fact about his workouts back in 2017while promoting a new pair of sneakers from his Project Rock collection with Under Armour — as he videoed his feet, the Jumanji star showed the yellow water bottle in the background.

“I just realized you all saw my big bottle of pee,” he said in the video, laughing. “Look, I go hardcore when I train; I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast.”

And in a new video with Esquire, Johnson confirmed that he regularly employees this water bottle trick.

“Well, yeah, the headline is actually true, I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that,” he said. “It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.”

Johnson also explained that his gyms are typically a bare-bones operation, with just the equipment and no bathroom.

“Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom, cause they’re the iron paradise and there’s no bathroom there, it’s just hot, sweaty and dirty,” he said. “I usually stay pretty hydrated and I have to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot but a couple times during every workout I have to go to the bathroom so I break out the bottle.”

And Johnson’s workouts are not for the faint of heart — when asked if he’s ever worked out with pal Kevin Hart, the Red Notice star joked it shouldn’t happen.

“Kevin and I have never worked out together. Look I would love to work out with Kevin, that would be a great workout. But the truth is, working out with me would not be good for Kevin’s ego,” Johnson said. “I mean it’s bad enough that when we get together people think he’s my little son that I ignore.”

Johnson also talked about his massive Sunday cheat meals, which he posts on Instagram.

“I bring new meaning to the term ‘gluttony,’ ” he said. “I’m pretty disciplined throughout the week in terms of my working out and my diet, and when Sunday rolls around, it’s time to go to town. For example, this Sunday I had these amazing pineapple and coconut pancakes with pieces of dried pineapple inside the pancakes. Just the right amount of crunch to the pancakes, then I’ll have maybe burgers, and fries and some pasta. Sundays I go all out.”

Someone, somewhere, would probably pay a lot of money for one of those bottles. Watch the video below.