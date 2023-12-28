Dwayne Johnson Seemingly Lies About Eating at In-N-Out for the First Time [Video]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seemingly got himself caught up in a lie when he claimed to have recently eaten In-N-Out Burger for the first time.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star took to Instagram Saturday to document his “first ever @innout burger experience” as he walked his followers through his ordering process.

“Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order ? ?,” he captioned the clip.

“But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s—t ??????.”

The video showed the actor encountering several starstruck employees, learning about the eatery’s famous signature spread and not knowing whether or not to leave a tip.

“Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their ‘holy s—t it’s the rock’ energy ??,” he continued.

“And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip ? ?.”

But the former pro wrestler, 51, apparently forgot that he’s already been to the fast food joint at least twice in the past six years.

In August 2022, Johnson also documented his “first time ever eating” In-N-Out on social media.

“A #cheatmealsunday for the history books!” he wrote at the time alongside a photo of two burgers, fries and bottles of his Teremana tequila.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries ? as we know s—y fries can ruin the whole experience,” he continued.

“Pared the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado. The verdict: ??

“This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list’ ??,” Johnson added.

A few years before, the “Black Adam” star shared a selfie with employees at the fast food chain’s drive-thru in February 2017.

During that visit, Johnson said he didn’t order anything for himself, but instead made the late-night run for his wife, Lauren Hashian, and daughter Simone.

“I’ve never been to In-N-Out before (I know, what an a—hole),” he captioned the pic. “but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru.”

At the time, the actor pledged to return to the popular West Coast fast food joint if his 2016 film “Moana” won an Oscar the following week.

“I will return — in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate,” he wrote.

However, the movie lost the award for Best Animated Feature to fellow Disney film “Zootopia.”

Lying for no reason? How embarrassing.

